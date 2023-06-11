SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police say at least 13 people were either shot, stabbed or hit by vehicles after a large gathering along the 100 block Davis Street early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the scene just before 12:30 a.m. for a shots fired called in the area of Davis Street and Massena Street.

Upon their arrival, officers found a large gathering in the street. Officers entered the crowd and discovered several victims that were either shot, stabbed, or struck by vehicles fleeing the scene after the shots were fired.

Syracuse Police say all victims are currently expected to survive, but the extent/severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

SHOOTING VICTIMS:

20-year-old female, gunshot wound to the right hip.

22-year-old female, gunshot wound to the abdomen

17-year-old female, gunshot wound to the hip and midsection

20-year-old male, gunshot wound to the forearm

STABBING VICTIMS:

23-year-old female, laceration to the hand

19-year-old female, laceration to the head

25-year-old female, multiple lacerations to the shoulder and midsection

17-year-old female, laceration to the leg and arm

17-year-old male, laceration to the hand

VICTIMS HIT BY VEHCILE(S):

24-year-old female, lacerations to both legs after being struck by a vehicle

23-year-old female, abrasions to the side after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old male, abrasions to the side and foot after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

22-year-old female, abrasions to the midsection after being struck by a vehicle and hitting the ground

The investigation is very active and ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

This is a developing story. Stay with NewsChannel 9 on-air and online for updates as we get them.