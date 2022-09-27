ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Syracuse man has been detained by law enforcement after he was found with a loaded gun in Frederick Douglass Airport Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein, the unnamed man was caught at a TSA checkpoint with a 9mm gun loaded with 14 bullets.

The gun had been concealed in a sling around the man’s arm.

Upon questioning, the man claimed he had forgotten he had the gun with him. Law enforcement detained the individual. Details are limited at this time.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.