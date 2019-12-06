Syracuse looks to Eastview Mall security after Black Friday shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Less than a week after the gang shooting at Destiny USA on Black Friday, mall managers and Syracuse police are considering changes to security.

They looked at Eastview Mall and how security is managed differently there. The biggest difference is hard to miss.

It’s a physical space right in the mall for the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to work out of. It’s not a large area, but it has everything a deputy needs to make an arrest.

“Before, we never had any assigned here and if there was a call to service, a car who was assigned to this area would respond,” Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson said.

He said having an officer on site, offers shoppers more obvious security.

“Over the years, the former sheriff who was overseeing the office at that time, worked with the mall, said there’s enough calls at the mall, can we put a deputy here and have the mall fund that position? They agreed and over the years as the call volume comes up, the need grew and we have three full time deputies here. That’s all they do.”