CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse dropped their first ACC game of the season on the road to Virginia 84-62.

The game was tied up at 17 with seven minutes left in the first half, when the Cavaliers went on a 20-7 run to go up 37-24 at half time.

Syracuse tried to hold it together in the second half, but Virginia dominated the game going 12-21 from beyond the arc. Isaac McKneely led the Cavs with a career best 22 points, going 6-8 from three-point range.

Syracuse shot just 40% from the field and had 14 turnovers.

J.J. Starling led the Orange with 16 points on the day, 13 of them coming in the second half.

Maliq Brown was the only other SU player in double digits with 10 points. Judah Mintz was held scoreless until just over three minutes left in the first half and he finished the game with five points.

SU drops to 5-3 overall (0-1 in the ACC).

Syracuse will look to bounce back on Tuesday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Cornell.