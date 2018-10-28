Syracuse Football ranked No. 22 in AP Poll

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) - The Syracuse University Football team is nationally ranked for the first time in 17 years.

The Orange are ranked 22nd in the Associated Press Poll and 24th in the Coaches Poll.

Saturday, Syracuse upset then No. 22 North Carolina State 51-41.

Quarterback Eric Dungey threw for three touchdowns and ran for another, leading the team to the win. The Orange are bowl eligible for the first time in five years.

Dungey finished the game 27-38 for 411 yards and three passing touchdowns. He passed Donovan McNabb becoming the All-Time passing leader at Syracuse.

SU racked up 561 yards of total offense in the win over the Wolfpack.

Syracuse improves to 6-2 (3-2 in the ACC). NC State drops their second straight game falling to 5-2 (2-2 in the ACC).

Next up for SU, a trip to Wake Forest (4-4) next Saturday at noon.