Suspended Buffalo Police officers expected to be arraigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A source has confirmed that Robert McCabe and Aaron Torgalski, the two officers who were suspended after video surfaced of them shoving 75-year-old Martin Gugino Thursday night, during a demonstration in front of Buffalo City Hall, are expected to be arraigned virtually today.

Police shut traffic down in front of Buffalo City Court this morning on Delaware Ave. from Eagle St. to Niagara Square.

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw released a statement Saturday morning in response to the incident and in support of Buffalo Police:

“In times like these, we need level headed, strong leaders who believe in the rule of law. I stand strong behind these Buffalo Police officers and all members of law enforcement. Cops are under attack from agitating, extremist radicals that crave anarchy and chaos. Enough is enough. It’s time for us to take back our neighborhoods. It’s time to take back our way of life and our great nation. Law abiding taxpayers are afraid. Our children are scared. This lawlessness must end. We can no longer sit back and let rioters attack police and destroy businesses. This must end. Now. I refuse to backdown. I refuse to let the shining city on a hill that brought my immigrant parents across an ocean come under attack from within. Weak, cowardly politicians that stay quiet when radicals pursue political prosecutions of the police trying to protect us should be ashamed and need to get out of the way. To all police officers: we stand with you. We have your back.”

Stefan Mychajliw
Erie County Comptroller

