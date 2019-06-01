Suspects hit store employee with car after burglary in California

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(KRON-TV) - Police in Pacifica, California, are searching for three suspects they say hit a store employee with their car after burglarizing a market.

Police say the store employee tried to intervene during the burglary at Pacifica's Oceana Market, when the employee was intentionally hit by the suspects' car.

Police are now searching for the occupants of the car.

Witnesses told police they were driving a white sedan, possibly a BMW.

The car was last seen driving northbound on Oceana Boulevard. The suspects are believed to be three African American adult women.

The store employee who was hit by the suspects' car suffered serious injuries, according to police.