Suspect identified in Buffalo homicides that left boy on porch

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WROC) — A drug kingpin is now a suspect in a Buffalo triple homicide.

In September, three people were found dead and a little boy was found alone on a porch not too far from where two of the victims died.

Those victims turned out to be the boy’s parents — Miguel Valentin-Colon and Nicole Merced-Plaud.

Police believed it is Jariel Cobbs and James Reed in the video captured that night where two people can be seen leading the young boy away from the burning car.

Cobbs and Reed were picked up on federal drug conspiracy charges. Investigators are still developing the case against them.