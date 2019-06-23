Suspect arrested in murder of mail carrier in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, L.A. (KTAL/KMSS) An arrest has been made in the Saturday shooting death of a mail carrier in Lousiana.

Shreveport Police have charged Michael Gentry with one count of Second Degree Murder.

Investigators believe Gentry shot Williams as he was delivering mail to the residence. At this point, investigators do not believe there was any type of dispute between the men prior to the shooting.

Gentry was booked into the Shreveport City Jail following interviews with investigators. Bond was set at $250,000.00.

The investigation is ongoing.