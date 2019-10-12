Suspect arrested for Rochester double stabbings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two men from Rochester were stabbed Friday evening. Both incidents took place in Rochester with one taking place on Bragdon Place and the other on St. Paul Street.

When Rochester Police officers arrived to Bragdon Place they located the first victim, 24-year-old David Oquendo, who had sustained a stab wound to his upper torso. Oquendo was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

Officers identified the victim of the second stabbing as 28-year-old Neville Brown. He was stabbed in the upper torso, as well. Brown was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening, and he was released.

Officers arrested and charged 34-year-old Black Jewelz, of Rochester, in connection with the stabbings.

Jewelz will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday morning for murder in the 2nd degree and assault in the 2nd degree.