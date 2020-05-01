Susan B. Anthony Museum employees celebrate a socially-distant “Law Day”

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Susan B. Anthony Museum is closed for now, but many are still celebrating Anthony, who lived here for decades and was a major player in the women’s rights movement.

Even though the museum’s doors are still closed to the public, employees are celebrating, “Law Day.”

It’s a day to acknowledge and honor the people who fought for equality, including Rochester’s own Susan B, Anthony.

Museum CEO Deborah L. Hughes says many of the things Anthony fought for, including women’s right to vote, were done from right here inside her home in Rochester.

“Susan B. Anthony is a case study in the law,” Hughes said. “Through Susan B. Anthony’s life of work, you can learn about why do we need a constitutional amendment to protect rights for some reason people , and how hard is it to change the law.”

The Anthony Museum on Madison Street has been open for 75 years.