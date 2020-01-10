Survivor of Canandaigua attack has been released from hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who survived an attack in Canandaigua last week has been released from the hospital according to Strong Memorial Hospital.

62-year-old Dennis Gruttadaro was hospitalized on January 2 after 67-year-old William Fricke attacked Gruttadaro and Fricke’s ex-girlfriend, 58-year-old Julianne Baker.

Baker was killed in the attack and Gruttadaro was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The hospital confirmed on Friday that Gruttadaro was discharged.

“If you knew her, you’d love her,” Baker’s brother David Clas said. The family met Tuesday night to remember Baker who they said was the heartbeat of the family.

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson credited cooperating with nearby law enforcement agencies in making a swift arrest early Friday morning. About an hour after the crime occurred in Canandaigua, Fricke was arrested in Irondequoit.

“I will make a statement that I am very happy with the outcome that we do have a suspect in custody at this time. Without the cooperation of the surrounding agencies we wouldn’t be at this point.”

Fricke has since pleaded not guilty to the attack. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who came in contact with Fricke’s car, a 2005 Blue BMW, that day to contact them.