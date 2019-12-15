Survey: Travelers have concerns about Boeing 737 Max jet safety

(WBRE/WYOU/WETM) – A new survey says most travelers are concerned about the safety of the Boeing 737 Max jet.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents to the Bank of America Merrill Lynch survey said they would wait at least six months before flying or never fly it. While most respondents said they would switch to another aircraft if they had the opportunity.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since mid-March after two fatal crashes in a span of five months.

The FAA doesn’t expect to lift the grounding until next year.