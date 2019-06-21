Superintendent of Wayne Central School District suddenly resigns

A Wayne County school district is in political turmoil.

The superintendent of Wayne Central Schools suddenly resigned tonight, without giving a reason.

Dr. Mathis-Calvin has been on the job since 2015.He had three years left on his contract.

The school board announced tonight he had entered into a separation agreement, effective June 30.

In a statement, Calvin said he was resigning with mixed emotions. But he did not say why he’s leaving.

Calvin and the school board have been mired in controversy for months, as the board attempts to oust two elected members, who were known critics of Calvin.

The board is expected to make a decision next Tuesday.