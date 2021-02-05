Super Bowl COVID spike, spread, or surge? Health officials hope not

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Super Bowl LV kicks off this Sunday in Tampa, with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As some regions have seen the return to sports in the age of COVID-19, and the return of spectators, it has been a careful process to limit the spread.

Medical teams are also warning against spreading COVID-19 at home Super Bowl Sunday.

Health officials say the biggest spreader of coronavirus is large gatherings. With the holiday surge over, leaders and those in the medical community are hoping to limit a ‘Super Bowl Spread’ during the big game.

Super Bowl parties typically involve groups of people huddled together sharing food, fun, and all the festivities. But game LV for many is going to be far different than LIV.



“Think very carefully about the risk you may be posing to yourself, or to your loved ones or friends,” says Melissa Bronstein with Rochester Regional Health. She is hoping fans will choose wisely while we’re still in the midst of the COVID pandemic.

“The safest thing to do is to celebrate with people from your own household, that’s really the safest thing to do,” says Bronstein.

She also says if you do have friends over, limit it to just a few others. Also, outdoor celebrations are a good choice. News 8 has covered a number of outdoor viewing parties during the playoff games, with fans finding ways to beat the cold and enjoy.

With COVID-19 infection rate numbers continuing to dip across the region, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is hoping we will NOT see a Super Bowl spike next week.



“As we gather with family, as we gather with friends for the Bills game (laughs)… Well, we wish it was the Bills game. For the Super Bowl, we need to follow the guidance. Don’t give up on the progress we’ve made,” says Bello.

Medical professionals say those guidelines are tried and true and should be followed, even if you have already been vaccinated.



“Keep masks in place, and while you’re eating don’t share big bowls of chips, so you’re not running the risk of potentially cross-contaminating the food bowl. Crack a window open if you can just to try and get some good airflow into that area.”

Bronstein also said to try and limit your beer intake. She says too much alcohol might cause lapses in judgment and cause people to ignore some of the health guidelines.

The Super Bowl airs this Sunday on WROC at 6:30pm.