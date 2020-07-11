1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

SUNY Morrisville approved to return to campus this fall

MORRISVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR) — SUNY Morrisville has announced its plan to reopen campus this fall, after receiving approval from SUNY and meeting New York State Department of Health’s Reopening New York Higher Education Guidelines. Plans are subject to change due to new information, guidance and/or direction received from the State of New York and the Governor’s Office.

The academic calendar offers a compressed schedule for Fall 2020, with classes resuming on August 24 and all in-person instruction completed by Friday, November 20.

Any additional instruction or final work required after November Break (November 25-27) will be completed through distance means, preventing the need for any return to campus to complete the semester.

While campus life will look a little different when classes begin on August 24, the college is taking all proper precautions and following health requirements to keep students, faculty, staff, visitors and the community safe, including lowering classroom density, wearing masks and social distancing at least six feet apart.

Plans for campus safety include physical distancing, PPE, hygiene, cleaning and disinfecting, building protocols and screening. Classes will be a hybrid of remote and face-to-face learning, a mix that varies based on the activities in the class and allows for social distancing in the classroom. 

The college is also staggering residential move-in days over the week prior to classes beginning. Move-in dates will be Monday through Friday, August 17-21, with a maximum of 200 students per day.

Students will be required to submit a symptom questionnaire for review by Health Services 14 days prior to their move-in date.

Upon arrival to campus, all students will have symptom screening and temperatures taken by Health Services staff.

