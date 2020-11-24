SUNY Esports League announce season champions

SUNY Canton has the first collegiate esports arena in the State University of New York system. It is one of the largest dedicated gaming installations in the Northeast (Photo: SUNY Canton)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Several esports teams across the state are being recognized for their championship win in their league season.

This was the first year for the SUNY Esports League, as the university system partnered with Extreme Networks and LeagueSpot to launch the first-of-its-kind system-wide esports league.

State University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras officially has congratulated teams from six SUNY campuses for winning championships in the inaugural SUNY Esports League Season. According to Chancellor Malatras, teams from Binghamton University, University at Buffalo, SUNY Cobleskill, SUNY Plattsburgh, Stony Brook University and Westchester Community College all took home championship titles.

Chancellor Malatras stated that the 2020 fall esports season connected over on thousand players on 342 registered teams across 45 SUNY campuses.

“Esports continue to connect SUNY students at a pivotal time when many feel physically isolated from their friends and classmates,” said Chancellor Malatras. “As important, esports has broken down barriers and connected students with different backgrounds together. With more than 1,000 participants from 45 colleges and countless others watching and cheering on their schools throughout our inaugural season, the widespread interest and growth potential for esports is clear.”

SUNY Esports league fall champions include the following:

Rainbow 6 Siege: University of Buffalo

Call of Duty: Binghamton University

Rocket League: Stony Brook Esports

SSBU: SUNY Plattsburgh

Valorant: Binghamton University

Fortnite: SUNY Cobleskill

Smite: Westchester Community College

SUNY Chancellor Malatras also confirmed that a similar eight-week season will run during the Spring 2021 semester.