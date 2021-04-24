SUNY Canton to host student-only commencement

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — SUNY Canton updated its plans for commencement on Friday.

SUNY Canton confirmed that it will now be holding one student-only commencement ceremony on May 15, 2021. The college had previously scheduled three individual ceremonies that were to represent each academic school.

“Commencement is a milestone that we look forward to celebrating with you from the first moment you turn down Cornell Drive,” said SUNY Canton Special Events Coordinator Amber L. Baines. “The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to adjust our commencement logistics several times throughout this year in order to comply with state and other guidelines. Throughout this time, we remain committed to honoring your achievements.”

Additionally a separate ceremony for the class of 2020 is still scheduled for May 11 at 11 a.m. in the Roos House. The 2020 ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19.

Although all students graduating in the class of 2021 will be invited to attend the ceremony, due to current New York State regulations on capacity, guest will not be permitted to attend in person.

However, the ceremony will be live streamed for families via the SUNY Canton website.

The class of 2021 commencement ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on May 15, 2021 in the Roos House Convocation, Athletic and Recreation Center.