SUNY Brockport to host study abroad students returning from Italy

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Dozens of students, who were studying abroad, will be returning to New York State at John F. Kennedy International Airport and several will be traveling to SUNY Brockport to be quarantined on Saturday evening.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said the passengers consist of 73 students who will be flown to the JFK International Airport.

The President of SUNY Brockport issued the following statement:

“Dear Brockport Community: I am writing to confirm that SUNY Brockport will host several study abroad students returning back from Italy who left the country due to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. They are due to arrive on campus later tonight and will be housed at Gordon Hall. These students have been screened and show zero symptoms of the Coronavirus and are undergoing this precautionary quarantine period, as would any traveler returning from Italy, as a preventative measure for a period of 14-days. While here, SUNY will spare no expense to make sure these students are provided with every resource needed to make their precautionary quarantine period as comfortable as possible. We are working very closely with local and state health departments to ensure these students are frequently monitored and screened. Our first priority is the safety, health, and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, and local residents. Gordon Hall is currently unoccupied, meaning these students undergoing precautionary quarantine will not come into contact with any Brockport students during their stay. Please be assured that we will continue to provide you with information as frequently as possible. Many thanks for your understanding, patience, and cooperation as we work to support all SUNY students impacted by travel restrictions.

Sincerely, President Macpherson”