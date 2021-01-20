SUNY Brockport to conducted weekly testing of students, faculty, staff

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) — SUNY Brockport announced 100% of its faculty, staff and students will participate in weekly pool testing for COVID-19 throughout the spring semester.

The saliva-based testing has been highly rated by the Food and Drug administration for detecting the virus in its earliest stages. The college is confident this will ensure a safe semester for both the campus and the community.

Last week, the school announced it will reopen for the spring semester on February 8. According to a letter than went out to the school, some classes will be full remote, some classes will be in person.

Residential students will be permitted to return on February 6 and 7 and will be assigned a specific date and time in the upcoming days.