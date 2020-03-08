SUNY Brockport quarantines students returning from Italy

BROCKPORT, N.Y. (WROC) – Students returning from a study aboard program in Italy Saturday night will be quarantined in dorms at the SUNY Brockport campus.

According to a letter from SUNY Brockport President Heidi Macpherson, 18 students will be placed in Gordon Hall, which is currently unoccupied and has been prepared for the quarantine. The students will be secluded here for 14 days.

This comes after Governor Cuomo announced the return of students from CUNY and SUNY schools studying aboard in areas affected by the coronavirus.

SUNY Brockport was selected as a hosting site for these students and Saturday night those students are expected to arrive on campus.

The Monroe County Health Department and Brockport University leaders are working together to maintain the quarantine.

According to a letter from the SUNY Brockport president:

“Dear Brockport Community: I am writing to confirm that SUNY Brockport will host several study abroad students returning back from Italy who left the country due to the spread of the Novel Coronavirus. They are due to arrive on campus later tonight and will be housed at Gordon Hall. These students have been screened and show zero symptoms of the Coronavirus and are undergoing this precautionary quarantine period, as would any traveler returning from Italy, as a preventative measure for a period of 14-days. While here, SUNY will spare no expense to make sure these students are provided with every resource needed to make their precautionary quarantine period as comfortable as possible. We are working very closely with local and state health departments to ensure these students are frequently monitored and screened. Our first priority is the safety, health, and welfare of all students, faculty, staff, and local residents. Gordon Hall is currently unoccupied, meaning these students undergoing precautionary quarantine will not come into contact with any Brockport students during their stay. Please be assured that we will continue to provide you with information as frequently as possible. Many thanks for your understanding, patience, and cooperation as we work to support all SUNY students impacted by travel restrictions. Sincerely, President Macpherson”

“Our local health department will maintain all authority over the terms of the quarantine which means that I’ve had the opportunity to go through the site make sure it’s adequate 31 we are going to be enforcing a very strict quarantine we are not going to be letting the individuals on fortunately be leaving,” said Dr. Michael Mendoza, Monroe County pubic health commissioner

Officials say the students left Rome, Italy around 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and are expected to arrive late at night.