Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 23

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are your latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the woman who died in a house fire on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home around 5 a.m. where 80-year-old Minnie Holt was on the phone with 911, but unable to escape the burning house.

More than 800 striking local United Auto Workers are facing a big decision. They are voting on a tentative agreement reached by the union leaders and officials from General Motors.

Even if they give the okay many workers tell News 8 they are nervous about their future.

Tuesday, for the first time United Auto Workers learned the details of the proposal. For more than a month union members have been asking for higher pay, job security, a bigger share of the profits, and better healthcare.

In addition to experiencing heavy flooding in 2019, some living along the Lake Ontario shoreline had their concrete break walls shattered when enormous waves smashed into them — and then some walls held strong.

Through all the damage, there’s one break wall nearby on Edgemere Drive that has gone unscathed for decades.

One resident aims to figure out why this one wall is stronger than the rest, and how can we rebuild other walls to be just as strong and hold against storms and waves.

The Rochester City School District’s budget issues are getting in the way of some after school programs, and some parents of RCSD students are becoming impatient.

The Encompass program at School 33 has been postponed for a couple of weeks, according to School 33 PTA members. The program itself is fully funded, and the teachers are ready to go, but the district isn’t providing the transportation necessary for the program to function.

Cooler air swept in on west-southwesterly winds across Lake Erie will allow for a few lake rain showers to form pointed from roughly Buffalo to Rochester. This narrow band will meander around through Wednesday morning, keeping at least some threat for rain in the forecast Wednesday with highs into the lower and middle 50s.