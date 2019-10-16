Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday, October 16

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your latest headlines in the “Sunrise Smart Start” on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.

After going more than 50 days without power this summer, the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons is now facing a new problem — water.

An official from the Wayne County Water Authority said the mobile home park’s water is due to be shut off on October 29, unless the owner of the park, Phil Provenzano, pays the water bill.

Webster police say they have identified the victim in a recent homicide.

The Webster Police Department was called to a residence on Oakdale Drive on Wednesday, October 9 at 4:44 p.m. to check on the welfare of a resident.

Upon arrival responding officers located a dead female inside.

Tuesday, Webster police officials identified the victim as 56-year-old Cathy O’Brien.

Police say they believe this is an isolated incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday marks one month since United Auto Workers Nationwide went on strike against General Motors.

The union is asking its national council to attend a meeting in Detroit on Thursday.

The council must give its approval to any agreement before it goes to members for ratification.

Though both sides will be at the negotiating table tomorrow — representatives from GM and the UAW say the meeting does not mean a deal has been reached.

News 8 is teaming up with Fidelis Care and Action for a Better Community for the fifth annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

You can donate new or gently used coats at any of the seven Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 8.

Be prepared before heading out the door this morning for today’s wind and rain. You’ll regret leaving the rain gear behind heading out the door because of the timing of today’s wet weather.

As of early this morning there is already a line of showers and even some embedded thunderstorms making their way across Lake Erie.