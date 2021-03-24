Sunrise Smart Start: Wednesday March 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.

A man is dead after a shooting on Forbes Street in Rochester Tuesday night.

Police were called to Forbes Street near Salina Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of gunshots in the area. Officers found a man in his 30s on the ground when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tuesday marks exactly one year since Daniel Prude’s encounter with the Rochester Police Department, which ultimately led to his death a week later.

Activists are calling Tuesday “Daniel’s Day,” and are encouraging others in Rochester to call out of work, school, and demand justice for Prude.

“We join the Prude family in calling for a day of action and remembrance on the one year anniversary of Daniel Prude’s murder by the RPD. Call out of work, walk out of class, and join us in the streets to demand justice for Daniel Prude!” a Facebook post from the organizers Free the People ROC reads.

A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday night, after investigators say he threatened police with a knife and headbutted an officer, sending him to the hospital.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers were called to Bay Street around 6:30 Tuesday night, where they heard a man yelling from inside a house. They said the man pointed a knife at officers and told them to shoot him.

Lawmakers discussed solutions to America’s problem with gun violence the day after yet another mass shooting that left 10 people dead in Boulder, Colorado.

“We are numb to the numbers unless we are personally touched it’s just another statistic. That has got to stop,” said Senator Richard Durbin (D-IL).

Democrats are pushing two measures already passed by the U.S. House to strengthen background checks. Republicans agree there is a problem but they don’t agree on the measures proposed by Democrats. Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) referred to the measures as “a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders.”

Using tax money from the sale of recreational marijuana, the Chicago suburb of Evanston has become the first U.S. city to make reparations available to its Black residents for past discrimination and the lingering effects of slavery.

The City Council on Monday voted 8-1 to begin making good on its pledge to distribute $10 million over the next 10 years with the distribution of $400,000 to eligible Black households. Each qualifying household would receive $25,000 for home repairs, down payments on property, and interest or late penalties on property in the city.

Pace Electronics in Wayne County expanding

Pace Electronics is expanding operations in Wayne County.

The 55,000 square foot production facility will create and retain more than 40 jobs in the town of Williamson. The total project will cost about $4 million.

Canandaigua airport getting $13k in funding to stay afloat

The funding is part of a more than $2 million program to help airports across the state.

The travel industry still faces ongoing uncertainty as travel decreased due to the pandemic. The money was provided through the Federal Aviation Administration under the Department of Transportation.

The Reimagine New York Commission announced on Friday the launch of ConnectED NY. This program is an emergency fund that will provide approximately 50,000 students in economically disadvantaged school districts with free internet access from May 2021 through June 2022.

Funding for this program will be provided by Schmidt Futures and the Ford Foundation. The program will be managed by Digital Promise, a non-profit dedicated to closing the digital learning gap.

New York Attorney General Letitia James joined a coalition of 18 other attorneys general to call on their federal counterpart, Merrick Garland, to close what they call the ghost gun loophole.

The loophole stems from the way the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) interprets the federal Gun Control Act, allowing criminals, domestic abusers, and other prohibited purchasers of firearms to evade federal gun laws to purchase “80% receivers.” They can be easily assembled into unserialized and untraceable ghost guns.

Mike Tyson is getting in the TV drama ring against himself.

On the heels of Hulu’s announcement of a Tyson miniseries to be made without his involvement, the boxing great said he’s producing a limited series starring Jamie Foxx. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese and Foxx also are among the producers.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement Monday. He said he looks forward to creating a series that “not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Yesterday marked Rochester’s 3rd consecutive day at 60+ degrees. This is something we haven’t experienced since November of last year.

The momentum continues today with temperatures being transported into the upper 60s. You can see the setup nicely on satellite with storm #1 to our west.

But, it has a friend. Farther to the southwest and closer to Las Vegas, another potent piece of energy is spinning eastward. This storm will take a more eastward track and eventually find us Thursday night and into Friday. In the meantime, we’ll enjoy a mild night with temperatures a touch below 50 degrees (you can thank the clouds for that). Tomorrow is right back into the middle 60s, but we’ll have a few spotty showers around at times. Thursday looks great as temperatures climb into the lower 70s under partial sunshine. That will be the end of the road, however. The impending storm will start to throw rain in our direction into Thursday night, becoming locally heavy at times into Friday morning. We haven’t had a good soaking rain for awhile, and this is just what the doctor ordered with some embedded thunder in there for good measure.

Winds will also pick up Friday, gusting to 50 mph at times.

Our weekend will be noticeably cooler with a mainly dry Saturday flanked by a wetter Sunday. We’ll be watching the Sunday system closely as temperatures could be borderline cold enough for some wet snow to mix in across higher elevations late. Remember, it’s March. Not June. Snow is still normal.