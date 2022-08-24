ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Two men were shot last night in separate incidents in Rochester, law enforcement officials said. Neither sustained life-threatening injuries.

At around 12:40 a.m. RPD officers responded to the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street for a ShotSpotter activation. ShotSpotter is a law enforcement tool used to detect the sound of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, officers said they located evidence of gunshots. While they were investigating, an 18-year-old male arrived at Rochester General Hospital by car, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He is currently being treated for his gunshot wound to the upper body, which he sustained in the area of Driving Park and Pierpont Street.

At around 9:45 p.m. RPD officers responded to the 700 block of Garson Avenue, responding to reports that a male was shot. There, they said they located a “large, uncooperative group,” along with evidence of multiple gunshots fired.

The victim, a 31-year-old, took a car to Rochester General Hospital for treatment of an upper body gunshot wound.

There are currently no suspects in custody for either incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact 911.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert for a missing vulnerable adult from Penfield Monday evening.

Police said Nicholas Biermann, 32, was last seen around 11:15 a.m. Monday on Woody Lane. He was wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants, driving a blue Ford F-150 pickup truck with New York registration JPW-6524.

Police said Biermann had a traumatic brain injury and may be in need of help.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said the blue pickup truck presumably driven by Biermann was found around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday at the South Hemlock Lake Boat Launch in Springwater. Biermann’s phone and wallet were inside.

Crews searched the area all day Tuesday, with no results yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the MCSO at (585) 428-6666, or 911.

Responding to the allegations that they hosted a racist Juneteenth spoof party, Mary and Dr. Nicholas Nicosia held a press conference Tuesday morning.

The July 7 party caught public attention when Black Rochester Fire Department firefighter Jerrod Jones said he and two other subordinates were forced to attend the function while on the clock, by their captain, Jeffrey Krywy.

Dr. Nicosia, a prominent local dentist, already issued a statement for himself and his wife on Aug. 12, saying they “strongly disagree with how we are being characterized,” but also announced that he agreed to resign from the Highland Hospital board of directors.

Following an investigation from the city, Captain Krywy has retired from RFD before termination proceedings began.

The conference was led by the Nicosia’s lawyer, Corey Hogan, who repeatedly said that his defendants did not break any laws. Hogan detailed the party decorations, arguing that his clients were not racist nor legally guilty of anything. Jones has filed a lawsuit with the city over what he feels was mismanagement of his complaint and while the Nicosias are named as party hosts in that Notice of Claim against the city, they are not being sued.

Mary Nicosia then admitted that she runs a racist Twitter parody account, apologizing, and blaming Twitter culture. Dr. Nicosia followed her, discussing how “cancel culture” has changed his life, his office, and his family, for the worse.

In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June.

When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional.

By the time a new map was drawn by a neutral expert in late May, it was too tight of a turnaround to execute a smooth election.

There are no party challenges in the state Senate races or Congressional races in Monroe County, therefore there will not be a separate primary in August in Monroe County.

One race, the Republican Primary for the newly redrawn 23rd Congressional district, now falls outside our viewing area. Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino are fighting for that seat.

See the results at the link above.

Expect abundant sunshine today with highs climbing into the lower 80s. Thursday should be another solid day with partly cloudy skies and lower 80s temps again.

A quick-hitting system will zip into WNY by Friday morning, spreading a round of rain and rumbles into the region. We expect most of that rain will be gone by Friday evening, setting the stage for another sparkling weekend with abundant sunshine returning.

Saturday will be quite comfy with temperatures in the 70s. Sunday warms quickly, surging back into the middle 80s.