ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 22, 2023.
- URMC workers postpone strike vote after reaching tentative agreement
- ‘You have to act:’ How two men saved Rochester teen who collapsed during game
- Pittsford man accused of shooting his leg while repeatedly calling 911
- Hochul signs bill to establish task force for missing BIPOC females
- Bills teammates nominate Damar Hamlin for Ed Block Courage Award
Weather forecast: A frigid start ahead of a long climb in temperatures in Rochester
Today will mark our shortest days of the year in terms of daylight. That’s a bummer. On the plus side, that means our days start growing longer again beginning Saturday. This increase in net daylight starts as a trickle at first, building momentum as the weeks and months tick on by.