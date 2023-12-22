ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, December 22, 2023.

Today will mark our shortest days of the year in terms of daylight. That’s a bummer. On the plus side, that means our days start growing longer again beginning Saturday. This increase in net daylight starts as a trickle at first, building momentum as the weeks and months tick on by.