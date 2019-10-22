Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, October 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.

Police are asking for information from the public after a large fight broke out in Rochester resulting in a car being stolen.

Police were called to Darwin Street around 11:30 p.m. on Monday for reports of a fight.

When police arrived — the group fled and a car was stolen in the process. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

State officials announced new services to help people quit using electronic cigarette products.

The new initiative includes free quit-coaching, nicotine replacement therapy, $16 million in funding and a new statewide ad campaign focusing on education for parents and teens.

The Red Cross is helping two people with housing after a fire broke out in their home on Carter Street.

The Rochester Fire Department responded to a call shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, saying there were people trapped inside a burning house.

Firefighters did an extensive search and determined no one was home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews discovered papers inside the foundation of the Frederick Douglass statue as the statue moved to its home overlooking South Avenue.

The statue stood in Highland Park for nearly 80 years but moved to get a more prominent showcase.

Check back with News 8 as we learn more about the papers found inside the statue.

Mild air will greet you as you step out the door this morning. It will breezy as well with wind gusts in the Finger Lakes and particularly in the higher elevations up around 35 to even 40 mph. Your commute into work and school should be largely dry, but by lunchtime, the much anticipated cold front will bring a round of showers our way. That said, you’ll be trading in the sunglasses of yesterday for umbrellas today!