Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday November 5

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Election Day — Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

We’re tracking all the local races — from Monroe County Executive to Monroe County District Attorney.

The polls opened at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

Check out our voters guide for an in depth look at what to expect, and our Local Elections Headquarters page for up-to-date information.

One person is dead after a car crash in Wayne County on Monday evening.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Gerard Montalvo was driving west on Route 104 in Sodus just before 7 p.m.

An employee with the Rochester Housing Authority (RHA) is now facing federal charges.

Federal officials announced that Janice White, 58 of Rochester, is charged with defrauding, and conspiring to defraud the Rochester Housing Charities (RHC), and with obstructing the government’s investigation.

Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Mother Nature casts her ballot for wet weather today. Expect clouds and areas of light rain to dominate the morning. Those areas of rain will diminish once the cold front responsible pushes further to our east. By afternoon, some partial clearing will develop allowing for a few welcome breaks of sunshine before it sets. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50 marking the final day we’ll be near 50 degrees for SEVERAL days to come.