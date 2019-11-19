Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 19

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019.

A Rochester man is in critical condition following a shooting on the city’s northeast side Monday evening.

Rochester police officials say officers responded to the 400 block of Grand Avenue around 6:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 25-year-old city resident with a gunshot wound to his torso.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

They heard the July 25 phone call for themselves.

And now, Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and adviser Jennifer Williams are set to tell Americans and the world about its content and their concerns as the lead witnesses in perhaps the most consequential week of the impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.

They are the first two of nine witnesses called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee this week. The procession includes officials closest to Trump as lawmakers grind through their investigation of the 45th president.

The Albion Central School District will hold a meeting for parents over concerns following recent threat against the middle school.

Three Albion students were suspended and are facing charges after making threats on social media.

Parents can learn more at the meeting with school officials and police on Tuesday evening, 7 p.m. at the Albion Middle School auditorium.

The man accused of killing a woman on fourth street in Rochester is scheduled to be arraigned today.

Margzell Miller is charged with second degree murder and five counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said he shot and killed 26-year-old Shaniece Taylor in August.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is making an announcement regarding vaping on Tuesday.

The state issued a ban back in September, but it was placed on hold in October.

The announcement will take place at 10 a.m. in New York City.

Help could soon be on the way for residents of the Canalside Mobile Home Park in Lyons.

They went 50 days without power this summer and now they’re dealing with raw sewage coating the ground and ongoing problems with water and other utilities.

Other problems have included exposed wires and old equipment.

Monday evening, State Senator Pam Helming met with residents and representatives of Providence Housing — a non profit affordable housing agency.

The historic cold and snow are in the books for the month of November. For now, we are finally seeing temperatures that are much closer to what one may expect for this time of year. It appears that this theme will continue for the remainder of the week. We haven’t had a single day break average all month!

A nor’easter is working it’s way offshore of the New England coast, keeping most of the wet weather east of the area. We’ll watch for a random rain or snow shower tonight and into Tuesday, but much of the area will end up just remaining cloudy and dry.