Sunrise Smart Start: Tuesday, November 12

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on all the weather related headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.

In the first snow storm of the winter season, there are some things to remember that may require you to change your morning routine.

Give yourself enough time to warm up the car

Completely clear the car of snow and ice

Plan for extra driving time and take it slow on the way to your destination

The snow is falling and the plows are out are out in full force.

The City of Rochester provides an interactive map that shows where the plows are heading and how long residents can expect for their neighborhood to get service.

The Rochester Airport has reported 8.6″ of snow as of 1 am.

Snow is slowly coming to an end from west to east as one last blast of snow moves through Western New York. Any mixing that we saw closer to the Finger Lakes is now all snow.

Lake effect snow showers will continue to move across Western New York after the main snow event ends. This will add just a bit to snow totals through the afternoon.

Winds will be gusty on Tuesday resulting in blowing snow. Bitter cold air arrives too. In fact, the air won’t be just cold, but rather record cold. Several records will be challenged if not broken Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday morning. Another shot of arctic air heads our way Saturday too. Bottom line: We’re all shoveling and shivering for a while!