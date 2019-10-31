Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 31

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

A car carrying two people crashed into a home and set off a house fire just south of East Main Street in Bloomfield on Wednesday night.

Police said the car appeared to roll several times before hitting the house and then bursting into flames.

The driver of the car was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital via mercy flight and is in stable condition. The passenger of the car was able to walk away.

Child care and child safety are a big part of a proposed budget that will be presented to the Monroe County Legislature on Thursday.

The budget proposal includes nearly $49 million for affordable childcare — an increase of $541,000 from 2019.

There are also increases for on demand childcare, early intervention and enough money to fully fund the Child Protective Services eight point plan.

The Bivona Child Advocacy center said it’s a good start.

With Halloween in mind — News 8 is once again celebrating with Halloween on Humboldt.

So come by our studio between 4 and 6:30 p.m. this evening. Our News 8 Sunrise team will be here handing out candy for the kids and taking pictures.

Rain will be more of a factor in your day plans and in your trick-or-treat plans today than wind will. That, however, will soon change. Outside of a few showers over the Finger Lakes, most of the morning should be rain free in Rochester. Don’t expect that to last, as the rain increases both in coverage and, somewhat, in intensity during the course of the afternoon.

Many will see at least a several hour soaking rainfall midday into the early afternoon, and some, may even see an embedded thunderstorm especially over parts of the Finger Lakes this afternoon. These embedded thundery downpours will enhance rainfall totals which are already expected to be substantial through much of the area. Those trick-or-treating definitely will need to have the rain gear ready to go before heading out the door.