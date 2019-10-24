Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, October 24

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on your local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo hinted toward when the special election to fill Western New York Rep. Chris Collins’ vacated seat will be held.

Cuomo indicated that the day of the presidential primaries in New York may be the same day of the special election — April 28.

The Rochester Catholic Diocese will head to federal court on Thursday for a hearing on its bankruptcy case.

It filed for bankruptcy to deal with the onslaught of lawsuits under the Child Victims Act.

The Diocese said it filed for chapter 11 so it could continue to operate while paying its debts

The Perry man who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing young girls is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday.

43-year-old Robert Hopkins pleaded guilty to multiple charges back in September, including sexual conduct against a child and sexual abuse.

A big security change at one of the places a lot of us gather almost every weekend. The Auditorium Theatre has new security feature.

John Parkhurst the Rochester Broadway Theatre League’s chief operating officer says he wants to make sure people are able to enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Portable walk-through metal detectors have been installed at every entrance of the theater.

A subtle, moisture starved front will make its way south across Lake Ontario that will serve to shift the wind direction from the southwest into the northwest, which in turn, will cool things down a bit along the Lake Ontario shoreline later this afternoon. Otherwise, expect temperatures to top out in the lower 60s in Rochester with some valleys south of the Thruway into the Finger Lakes checking in with highs in the middle 60s.



Tonight will bring a northerly flow of air and some patchy cloudiness. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 40s, although where the sky is clear for a while longer, in some spots, temperatures will drop into the upper 30s.