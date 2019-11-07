Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 7

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the local headlines in the Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019.

Local law enforcement officials are working with the Albion Central School District in investigating threats made on a social media app called Discord.

Officials say that a small number of middle school students shared inappropriate and threatening messages and images on the app, and that the threats were shared and commented on across other social media platforms.

The man who pleaded guilty in the deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her infant son is scheduled to be sentenced in Wayne County on Thursday.

Alberto Reyes pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter in the deaths of Selena Hildalgo-Calderon and her 14-month-old son Owen Hidalgo-Calderon.

Reyes is expected to be sentenced 20 years in prison under a plea deal.

Most farmers would look at the 146-acre site on State Road in Webster and see rows of food soaking in both sun and water in the warmer months. But those with CEA Fresh Farms see something different.

“This is going to be a very happy campus,” says Kevan Fight, CEO of CEA Fresh Farms at a public forum Wednesday evening. “And provide actually healthy, clean, really tasty, really good food if you will.”

Fight wants to take the land and build a facility for indoor agriculture, food produced under lights, year-round.

Please show your warmth for those less fortunate in our community by donating new or gently used coats at any Julian’s Dry Cleaners now through November 8th, for our 5th Annual Share the Warmth Coat Drive.

Julian’s Dry Cleaners will dry clean the coats free of charge to prepare them for distribution. Working with Action for a Better Community, the coats and jackets will then be available to children and adults in need at our Coat Giveaway event on Monday, November 18th at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fidelis Care representatives will also be on site to assist with applications for enrollment in a health insurance product, renew health insurance coverage, and to learn more about the NY State of Health.

Rain and wet snow will develop from west to east across the area this morning. Temperatures being sufficiently above freezing will mean very little to no impact on your morning drive, but it will be a bit gloomy as you head out the door to work and school.



As the front moves eastward, colder air will spill into the area allowing temperatures to slowly drop into the afternoon. This will take our rain/snow mix and transition it to a period of all snow before tapering off as the band moves south into the afternoon. For all of us, this will result in our first snow of the season.