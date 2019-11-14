Sunrise Smart Start: Thursday, November 14

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019.

Police are investigating the cause of a crash in Ogden that sent two people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Gillet Road and Ogden-Parma Town Line Road shortly after 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, the crash left one car on its roof, with a pickup truck pinning it to the ground. All the drivers and passengers survived — despite the violence of the crash.

Wednesday’s start of public impeachment hearingsunfolding in Congress marked the first time that the American public could watch and listen to the witnesses whose testimony is at the center of the Democrats’ investigation.

In several hours of testimony, punctuated by occasional bickering among lawmakers, some memorable moments emerged.

Some key takeaways from the first public witnesses: George Kent and William Taylor.

Rochester police are investigating a shooting that happened around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the area of Finch Street and Glenwood Avenue for the report of shots heard.

According to police, when they arrived they learned a 17-year-old male had been shot and was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in a private car.

Two people were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after a BB gun shooting at a downtown church.

Rochester police officers responded to the soup kitchen run by Christ Church Wednesday after a suspect became involved in an altercation with someone.

Police officials say the suspect took out a BB gun and shot the victim in the upper body. A second victim attempted to intervene, and was also shot in the upper body, according to authorities.

Both victims were hospitalized with minor injuries.

Applications are now open for Rochester’s Police Accountability Board. The referendum passed with a 75% vote on November 5, Election Day.

Nine city residents will be recommended for the volunteer positions on the board — one from each of the four city council districts, four from the Police Accountability Board Alliance, and one from the mayor.

Trust me when I say that temperatures into the 30s today will feel balmy in comparison to what we just dealt with over the last two days. The cold of Wednesday was nothing short of remarkable with temperatures averaging some 20 to 25 degrees below average.

Enjoy the break from the bitter. It lasts through tomorrow. After that, another blast of arctic air surges southward. The air will once again have us shivering with its origin being straight from the North Pole!