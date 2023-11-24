ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 24, 2023.
- Israel-Hamas truce begins with a cease-fire ahead of hostage and prisoner releases
- RPD: Gunpoint robbery and police chase end in arrest on Ridgeway Ave.
- ‘So thankful for our department’: Firefighters put out porch fire on Thanksgiving
- Open Door Mission in Rochester is looking for help this winter season
- Miracle Valley Deliverance City provides hot Thanksgiving meals for residents
- Katy Eberts shares update on her condition, takes first steps since accident
Weather forecast: Sun, snow, and cold for Rochester on your Black Friday
All is quiet as Thanksgiving winds down but we do need to keep an eye out to Lake Ontario overnight as it begins to come alive into Friday. As temperatures fall tonight back into the 20s its a good sign we have one of the key ingredients for some lake effect snow, cold air aloft.