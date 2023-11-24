ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start for Friday, November 24, 2023.

All is quiet as Thanksgiving winds down but we do need to keep an eye out to Lake Ontario overnight as it begins to come alive into Friday. As temperatures fall tonight back into the 20s its a good sign we have one of the key ingredients for some lake effect snow, cold air aloft.