SEPTEMBER PRECIPITATION: 2.00" MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 A.M. SUNDAY SUNSET: 7:07 P.M.

A very mild start to the day around 70° as we kick off fall. the autumnal equinox was officially at 3:50 am. We've got rain showers hanging to our west and those will be moving through later this morning as a cold front. There will be ample dry time today, but showers will return sometime early in the afternoon that would be worth an umbrella. Those may come with some gusty winds as cooler air slowly moves across Western New York. We will feel that cooler air heading into the overnight. Temperatures tumble tonight into the middle 50s, although this is still a bit above average for early fall. With a brisk northwest wind Tuesday a minor lake-effect response will be likely with clouds to contend with for much of the day. Expect some sun to mix in at times especially in the afternoon. Temperatures will be noticeably lower, in the middle to upper 60s. Wednesday looks to be a great day with mostly clear skies and temperatures bouncing back into the middle 70s. Clouds increase later in the evening and a cold front moves through sometime overnight into early Thursday morning. Those rain showers move out by the afternoon and highs will stay in the lower 70s. This cold front will not impact temperatures much and in fact could mark the beginning of a warming trend headed into next weekend. An early look shows another stretch of highs climbing back to the upper 70s and lower 80s.