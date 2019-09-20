Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, September 20

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – We’ve made it to Friday! Take a look at this morning’s “Sunrise Smart Start” on September 20, 2019.

A crash at the corner of North Winton Road and University Avenue forced a road closure for more than an hour early Friday morning. An SUV ended up on its roof with multiple people inside. They were hospitalized with minor injuries. Driver was ticketed for running a red light and police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

The Rochester City School Board has notified state officials of a serious discrepancy in its budget.In a letter to the Chancellor of the State Board of Regents, School Board President Van White said the district is concerned about the findings of a year-end audit for the 2018-2019 school year. The letter says the concerns may stem from overspending related to increased health insurance costs and spending for special education.

Chocolate milk is a school lunch staple, but it could soon be a thing of the past. The New York City School District says the favorite drink is too sugary. They say children who drink chocolate milk consume 30 more calories than regular milk and an additional eight grams of sugar. Equalling more than six pounds of sugar per child each school year.

Tens of thousands of protesters joined rallies on Friday as a day of worldwide demonstrations calling for action against climate change began ahead of a U.N. summit in New York. Some of the first rallies in what is being billed as a “global climate strike” were held in Australia’s largest city, Sydney, and the national capital, Canberra. Australian demonstrators called for their nation, which is the world’s largest exporter of coal and liquid natural gas, to take more drastic action to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The warming trend will be building on itself through Sunday. We’ll continue to see abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday, transitioning to a partly cloudy sky Sunday. Temperatures by tomorrow should approach 80 degrees after a milder start with most of you north of 50 degrees. We’re into the middle and upper 80s this weekend.