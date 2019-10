OSLO (CBS) — The Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 was awarded to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali of Ethiopia for his work toward peace. The Nobel committee lauded Ahmed "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighboring Eritrea."

The committee lauded Ahmed for giving his nation hope after 20 years of conflict, tackling corruption and working to give women greater rights in his nation. The committee acknowledged that there was still much work to be done to see democracy thrive in Ethiopia, but said Abiy had taken great strides in the right direction and they hoped the Peace Prize would help him push further democratic reform.