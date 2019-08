AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.74"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.32"FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:33 AMFRIDAY SUNSET: 7:49 PM

Hurricane Dorian is the number one weather story nationally as it sits as a Category 2 with winds over 100 mph. The hurricane will spend the next few days over open water with no land interaction, now located well north of Puerto Rico and still a good ways southeast of Florida. Intensity guidance continues to trend toward a more aggressive solution, and the official forecast from the NHC now suggests Dorian will make landfall as a Category 4 hurricane sometime Monday in Florida. Obviously, the implications of a CAT 4 hurricane in Florida are significant. There remains a distinct possibility Dorian undergoes a period of rapid intensification making intensity estimates difficult, so it is important to stay ahead of the situation and monitor the storm updates.At this time, all indications suggest that Florida is still the main target, but landfall is now Monday instead of Sunday. The forecast guidance suggests the intensity of this storm may reach Category 4 status by the time it reaches landfall most likely along the Florida east coast.