Sunrise Smart Start: November 6

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.

It’s a historic upset in Monroe County. Democrat Adam Bello has won the race for the County Executive.

He’ll be the second Democrat in the county’s history to hold that seat. It was a close race, but in the end the County Clerk edged out Republican incumbent Cheryl Dinolfo by just under 6,000 votes.

More than 75 percent of Rochester voters have decided to pass a referendum on a proposed Police Accountability Board.

According to the website, the main goal of the board is to hold police more accountable. The Police Accountability Board would be independent of the city.

Out in Henrietta, current Town Supervisor Democrat Steve Schultz won, defeating Republican Ken Breeze.

In Webster, current Town Supervisor Republican Ron Nebitt lost to challenger Tom Flaherty.

Today will be a good day to get some yard work done or perhaps get some outdoor chores done before two blasts of cold, if not near record cold air, come our way. We’ll enjoy a mixture of clouds and sunshine, and although the breeze will be chilled, we’ll be able to handle this chilly early November day with high temperatures largely into the lower 40s.