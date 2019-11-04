Sunrise Smart Start: Monday, November 4

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

A press conference is scheduled for today at 10 a.m. to release more information about the car crash that claimed the life of a beloved Rochester police officer.

Officer Manuel “Manny” Ortiz died when his car crashed into a ravine off Empire Boulevard in Penfield on his way to work Saturday evening.

The 52-year-old was the only one in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Red Cross is helping eight people after their house was destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Locust Street in Rochester. The Rochester Fire Department credits neighbors banging on doors and windows and working smoke detectors for alerting those inside, to get out.

Every year Adam Chodak heads to Albany as part of News 8 Putting Your First — and helps connect our viewers to money that is rightfully theirs.

Could there be forgotten funds out there for you? Find out on Monday during “Your Money Monday” from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Buffalo Bills beat Washington on Sunday — 24 to 9.

The Bills head to Cleveland to face off against the Browns on Sunday, November 10.

Today will bring some of the mildest air of the week. Savor it, and relish it, as temperatures just go down hill from here. Expect cloudy skies to remain throughout the day as a storm system that moves through the Great Lakes keeps mid-level moisture around. Any precipitation will likely fall well west of our region until later in the evening and overnight. Winds will be a factor with this, so expect a breezy start to the work week. The storm system will eventually send a cold front our way that will cross the region overnight and through Tuesday. This front will deliver some scattered rain showers early Tuesday and then throughout the day as temperatures are able to stay on the milder side into the upper 40s to around 50°. Rainfall amounts will be low and much of the day will be dry.

What follows this front is some of the coldest air of the season. Brief high pressure slides in Wednesday and highs still struggle to reach average. In fact we fully expect bitter cold air to push in Thursday which will be the coldest air so far this season.