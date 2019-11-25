Sunrise Smart Start: Monday November 25

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the up-to-date local headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

A Rochester man is recovering after being stabbed during a break-in at his apartment Sunday night.

The 23-year-old victim was inside his home when he said two men broke-in after 6:30 p.m. A fight broke out and the man was stabbed.

New York State police have identified the two people found dead inside a Clarksville home last week as 67-year-old William Larson Senior and 50-year-old Lisa Larson.

According to police, they do not believe their deaths were caused by the fire.

The couple was listed as missing after a fire broke out at their home in Allegany county. Their son, 17-year-old William Larson Jr. was arrested in connection to their deaths. Larson was at the scene of the fire but fled before the police arrived.

The Project Exile Advisory Board will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the program.

Founded in 1988, it brings government, law enforcement and the local community together with the shared goal of getting guns out of the hands of would be criminals.

Former Rochester Housing Authority Chairman George Moses is expected to be arraigned on new federal charges.

Last week, Moses was given a 55 count indictment — charging him with more conspiracy to commit wire fraud, aggravated theft and more.

Moses was already charged in a 28 count indictment last month.

Wilmorite — the owner of the Marketplace Mall — and the University of Rochester Medical Center Representatives will make a presentation to Henrietta’s Town Board on the proposed medical center.

The URMC plans to build a $240 million orthopedics campus. The center would be the biggest offsite project in UR history.

If approved, it would become a surgery center with operating and procedures rooms.

It’s the season of giving and what better way to give than to your local shelter. That’s why News 8 is Putting You First.

We will have a team of experts here to take your calls on how you can donate to your local shelters this holiday season. That’s Helping at the Holidays, tonight from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Lollypop Farm is closed for cleaning after the discovery of a virus.

The animal adoption organization said in a statement, it recently diagnosed a case of feline panleukopenia virus (also known as feline distemper). The highly contagious viral disease can put the lives of kittens and cats at risk.

Lollypop Farm is keeping the animals diagnosed with the disease in isolation and any others who could have been exposed, in quarantine.

We had a fine weekend with ample sunshine and temperatures that were very easy to take for this time of year.

Thanksgiving week begins on a quiet note today with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures that will flirt with 50 degrees. A similar story is in the works for Tuesday making for a fine setup for all those holiday travelers.