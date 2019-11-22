Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 22

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Stay up-to-day on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Two separate federal complaints detail multi-million dollar schemes to buy and resell stolen merchandise, and includes the recruitment of drug-addicted individuals by Rochester pawn shop owners.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy says two local pawn shops, Royal Crown Pawn and Jewelry and Rochester Pawn and Gold, both on Dewey Avenue, would trade cash to drug addicted individuals for stolen goods that they would then resell.

President Donald Trump asked a foreign country to investigate a political rival as he enters his reelection campaign. That has been established almost beyond doubt. But Republicans and Democrats agree on little else as they engage in on only the fourth impeachment inquiry in the nation’s history.

Two bodies were found when emergency crews responded to an early morning fire in remote Allegany County, and a search of the area went on all day Thursday for a 17-year-old who lived at the residence.

At 4:30, state police announced Williams Larson Jr., 17, of Clarksville was in custody.

Around 12:45 a.m., New York State Police responded to a structure fire on Courtney Hallow in the town of Clarksville. Crews contained the fire, and the bodies were located inside the residence. State police do not think their deaths were a result of the fire though, and appear suspicious.

The Geneva Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for a burglary at a childcare center.

Police said they responded to the Geneva Lakefront Childcare Center around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday for a burglary not in progress.

The United Christian Leadership Ministry and Community Justice Advocates will hold a press conference regarding the bill on police harassment.

The bill passed the Monroe County Legislature last week, sparking some debate in the community.

The bill would punish people found to have harassed a first responder and law enforcement.

There will be no boys basketball postponements.

Thursday night, Board 60–which oversees the boys basketball referees–agreed to the latest proposal from Section Five.

An official ratification is needed and a schedule of referees must be created, but the Section Five boys basketball season is expected to go on as scheduled.

The caliber of busy breeze that we’ve seen so far today and will see throughout the afternoon will amount to “standard fare” for Western New York in November. The windiest weather will be in the morning with a few gusts up around 40 mph primarily west of Rochester. Temperatures will continue their descent dropping through the 40s and into the 30s this afternoon. The departure of the cold front will allow not just cooler but drier air back into the picture which means at least some partial sunshine for this afternoon.