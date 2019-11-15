Sunrise Smart Start: Friday, November 15

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Here are all the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019.

One witness is scheduled to testify publicly Friday in Day 2 of the Trump impeachment hearings.

Join host J.B. Biunno and political reporter Evan Donovan beginning at 8:30 a.m. for step-by-step analysis and expertise during the impeachment inquiry.

Former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify before the House Intelligence Committee at 9 a.m.

The Monroe County REDI planning committee will showcase the newly awarded flood resiliency projects.

The showcase will take place at the Irondequoit Town Hall Library at 12:15 p.m. on Friday.

Senator Pam Helming will join the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office to urge a stop to the criminal justice reforms.

They argue the changes don’t do enough to protect crime victims. The officials will meet at 10 a.m. at the Ontario County Office building.

The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle Campaign early this year — and it needs your help to hit this year’s goal.

Those red kettles and bell ringers will be out in force starting today, aiming to hit a goal of $400,000. The charity says giving this year is especially important, after it recently lost more than $350,000 worth of federal and state funding.

Nearly 100 years ago there was a barnstorming women’s basketball team called the Rochester Filarets.

At a time when so few people paid attention to, let alone approved of female athletes — the Filarets were all the rage. They billed themselves as the girls who played by men’s rules.



Myles Garrett swung a helmet. The NFL will soon swing back at the Cleveland Browns star.

Garrett could be facing an unprecedented league suspension for his violent outburst Thursday night, when he ripped off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and clubbed him on the head during the final seconds of Cleveland’s 21-7 win.

Garrett’s shocking actions on national TV will come with a price. It’s possible the league could come down hard on the former No. 1 overall pick, who made strides in cleaning up his game after picking up some personal fouls earlier this season.

Julian’s Dry Cleaners will dry clean the coats free of charge to prepare them for distribution. Working with Action for a Better Community, the coats and jackets will then be available to children and adults in need at our Coat Giveaway event on Monday, November 18th at Lake Avenue Baptist Church, 72 Ambrose St., Rochester, NY 14608, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Fidelis Care representatives will also be on site to assist with applications for enrollment in a health insurance product, renew health insurance coverage, and to learn more about the NY State of Health.

Watch for some slick spots this morning as you head out the door owing to some light freezing drizzle that fell in the overnight.



It’s amazing how much “milder” temperatures in the upper 30s feel on the heels of a historic outbreak of cold. That said, it will feel relatively mild today ahead of the approaching arctic cold front. That front will move through a little after sunset triggering a quick snow squall or a flurry as it passes. The arctic flood gates will open again sending a fresh round of bitterly cold air into Rochester. Lows later tonight will be down into the teens across most of the area. Despite the bitter cold, we’ll at least enjoy some sunshine Saturday. Temperatures will be stuck in the 20s all day long, some 25 degrees below normal. Here we go again with temperatures in record low territory for HIGHS. The record low maximum of 23 set all the way back in 1883 will be challenged, but will likely be safe. It will still be awfully close.