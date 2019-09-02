Sunrise Smart Start for September 2, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Time now for today’s Sunrise Smart Start.

Mandatory evacuations are underway in some parts of Florida and Georgia as Hurricane Dorian approaches.



The category 5 storm tied the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to come ashore in the Bahamas.

Now communities along the southeast coast are bracing for impact.

More than 20 million Americans could feel the storm’s impact in the coming days.



It’s still unclear if the storm will make landfall in the southeastern u-s.

Even if it does veer out to sea the region is still facing days of potentially devastating rains and wind.

A motorcycle crash in Sodus sent one man to the hospital via mercy flight.

It happened yesterday on joy road.

State troopers said it appears speed was a factor, but the cause of the accident is under investigation. No names have been released.

The clock is ticking for student vaccinations in new york.

Lawmakers did away with the religious exemption for vaccines in June.



More than 26-thousand children in public and private schools and daycare centers had previously gone unvaccinated for religious reasons.



Unvaccinated students now have 14 days from the start of school to prove they received the first dose of each immunization, and they must make appointments for the next round within a month.

Rochester’s labor day parade is coming up this morning.

It kicks off at 11:00 this morning at East Avenue and Alexander Street and will go to south Plymouth ave.



Multiple streets along the parade route will be closed starting at 10 a.M.

This years theme is union strong.



Eddie Santiago, the head of the firefighters union, is this year’s Grand Marshall.

Weather

We’re starting off this labor day holiday with some showers. A beneficial soaking was received late last night with more than a half of an inch of rain being recorded in Rochester.

Temperatures today will top out in the middle 70s.

We should find some partial sun developing before the afternoon is out so the day will not be a washout by any stretch of the imagination.