Sunrise Smart Start for September 18, 2019

The Lyons School District is closed today — as police search for a robbery suspect who they believe is armed and dangerous.

They say 28-year-old Brandon Burgess robbed a 7-11 in the town of Phelps yesterday morning.

He’s from Lyons and police believe he may have returned there.

The Lyons school district decided to close today in the interest of student safety.

Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal crash in Riga last night at Griffin and Betteridge Roads.

The driver — 47-year old Sergey Maystruk was killed.

A 37-year-old female passenger was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

New York state is moving forward with a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

The ban applies to all flavors of e-cigs, except tobacco and menthol.

Stores have two weeks to pull those products from their shelves.

After that, they face huge fines.

There are about seven-hundred vape shops here in new york.

We have a traffic alert for drivers-

The overpass carrying route 104 through the 590 interchange in Irondequoit is closing again.

The closure starts at 7 p.m. and lasts through the night.

Drivers on 104 east will be detoured to 590 South.

Weather

If you loved the weather yesterday you’re going to love today’s weather as well!

This morning again is on the crisp and cool side. Temperatures are starting out in most spots down into the 40s away from the influence of the relatively milder waters of Lake Ontario.

No shortage of sunshine lies ahead for the day today. Look for highs again to be in the middle 70s.