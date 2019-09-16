Sunrise Smart Start for September 16, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Rochester police say a man who was hit by a car over the weekend has died.

Investigators say he walked into the street on Monroe Avenue near oxford Saturday night and the driver of the car did not have time to stop.

The 68-year-old victim was taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

The former Rochester police officer fired after assaulting an innocent man is due to be sentenced today.

Michael Sippel was found guilty of assaulting Christopher Pate this summer.

The assault happened in May of last year.

Sippel beat pate after asking to see his ID causing serious injuries.

Autoworkers across the country are on strike today.

They’re in a huge labor fight with General Motors.

The united auto workers say they’re fighting for fair wages, affordable quality health care, and job security.

About nine-hundred union members are employed at the plant on Lexington Avenue in Rochester.

They walked out at midnight.

Labor groups and GM workers plan to rally there at 5:00 tonight — to support the striking workers.

The state of New York plans to ban almost all sales of flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products.

The governor cited the addictive nature of vape products and the use of unregulated flavors as the reason why.

The ban on sales is expected to take place in the next few weeks.

Cuomo plans to propose legislation next year to ban advertising directed toward young people.

Weather

Even though our morning will start gray and a bit murky with a touch of rain in spots by afternoon we should be sitting pretty with a clearing sky and a nice northeasterly breeze.

The theme of the day is improvements. Temperatures top out in the lower 70s in Rochester. It will be a touch cooler near Lake Ontario.