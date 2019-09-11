Sunrise Smart Start for September 11, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Beginning this morning — and on September 11th each year to follow — every public school in new york state will be required to hold a moment of silence.



The new law was signed by Governor Cuomo this week.

It establishes a 9-11 remembrance day.

Nearly three thousand people were killed in coordinated attacks in new york, the pentagon, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

The Monroe County legislature has passed a new law which will regulate grease traps at local restaurants.

This comes two months after 3-year-old Bryce Raynor fell into a grease trap and died.

“Bryce’s law” will set a new standard for all restaurants in the county for grease traps and for annual inspections.

Traffic warning for drivers today and tomorrow.

The overpass carrying route 104 eastbound at the route 590 interchange will be closed to traffic starting tonight.

The road is expected to close at 7 p-m but will re-open tomorrow at 7 a-m.

The road was previously closed at the end of July for repairs.

This will be one of two short-term overnight closures on the road.

Happening today-

The Strong Museum of Play will reveal the 12 finalists for induction into the National Toy Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony itself will be held in November.

Last year, the Magic 8 Ball, Pinball, and Uno made the cut.

Which toys will have a chance this year?

We’ll find out at 10:00 this morning.

