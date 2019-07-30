Sunrise Smart Start for July 30, 2019

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Traffic
Top Stories
Trump threatens to get ‘much tougher’ with China on trade
Top Stories
Judge: Woodstock music festival can license its name to pot
Canopy Growth starts work on upstate NY hemp facility
Oneidas to start sports betting at upstate NY casino
Police say NY woman killed by husband, placed in dumpster
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Sports
Local Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Top Stories
Arms race ahead of MLB trade window shutting Wednesday
Top Stories
Rendon slam leads Nats over Braves 6-3, lead cut to 4½ games
Fangio will hold QB Joe Flacco out of Hall of Fame Game
LEADING OFF: Thor throws as deadline nears, Rays vs Red Sox
Zion Williamson dabbles in football fun with Saints
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Top Stories
Family of NY native killed in California shooting heartbroken, shares legacy
Top Stories
Gun Control leads the conversation at a Townhall in Irondequoit
Top Stories
Putting You First: Rescan for News 8
Newark celebrates its heritage with new mural
Wegmans testing plastic bag ban at Ithaca and Corning locations
Schumer fights to protect the honeybees
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Sunrise Smart Start for July 30, 2019
News
Posted:
Jul 30, 2019 / 07:39 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2019 / 07:40 AM EDT
Your top stories for July 30, 2019.
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Weather forecast: Warm, humid, p.m. T-Storms
More Don't Miss