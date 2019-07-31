Sunrise Smart Start for July 31, 2019

State police are investigating after a four-year-old Spencerport boy drowned in the Adirondacks.

It happened around 2:00 yesterday afternoon at a campground in the town of Santa Clara.

William Mytych was last seen playing with adult family members in the water near their campsite.

His body was found in that water an hour and a half later.

Police have released the name of a teenager they say drowned at a Rochester park over the weekend.

13-year-old Ja’vir Hampton was swimming alone at turning point park in charlotte.

The park is popular for fishing and hiking, but swimming is not allowed and there are no lifeguards.

Ja’vir was a Rochester city school student.

The former medley center in Irondequoit is getting a facelift.

Voters approved a $7.25 million bond — to pay for a new community center at what’s now called Skyview on the Ridge.

That price tag came with a pretty close call.

The referendum passed by fewer than three-hundred votes.

Happening today-

The food truck rodeo at the Rochester public market.

The rodeo returns to the market the last Wednesday of every month over the summer.

Tonight’s event features live music from ‘significant other.’

It runs from 5:00 to 9:00